The unique way the Colts are promoting mental health awareness

A logo for the Irsay family's "Kicking the Stigma" initiative. (Provided Image/Kicking the Stigma/Indianapolis Colts)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts created the “Kicking the Stigma” campaign back in 2020 to “raise awareness about mental health and remove the stigma often associated with mental health disorders.”

Since then, the organization has hosted multiple events and found many other ways to help promote mental health awareness across the state of Indiana.

Later this year, the Colts will introduce a new way to promote mental awareness.

Earlier this month, the team announced a collaboration with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) “to provide free coffee cup sleeves to coffee shops across Indiana that promote mental health awareness.”

The collaboration will take place during September’s Suicide Prevention Month and October’s World Mental Health Day.

“We’re proud to partner with AFSP Indiana on these unique and mental health focused coffee sleeves,” Colts Vice Chair and Owner Kalen Jackson said in a news release. “AFSP Indiana has been a leader in this space promoting conversations about mental health and suicide prevention and we are excited to see how we can impact Hoosiers together through this effort.”

Overall, around 75,000 coffee sleeves will be distributed to local coffee shops across the state as part of the campaign. There will be two different sleeve designs.

“What started off as my own individual creative project for fun, the AFSP Indiana coffee sleeve project grew into something bigger than my imagination would have ever dreamed of,” AFSP Indiana Programs Manager Brandon Puszkiewicz said in the news release. “By merging community engagement with resource dissemination, this initiative has left an indelible mark statewide, sparking crucial conversations and fostering a supportive network for those affected by mental health issues and suicide.”

The Colts have shared this link for any coffee shops that are interested in receiving the coffee sleeves.

Last month, the Colts were named as a finalist for a major sports humanitarian award for their “Kicking the Stigma” initiative.