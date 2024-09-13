What Jonathan Taylor hopes to do in his return to Wisconsin

What Jonathan Taylor hopes to do in his return to Wisconsin

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has not only made plenty of memories in the state of Indiana.

He also has made quite a few of them in the state of Wisconsin.

Taylor, who played college football at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is looking forward to returning to the Badger State this weekend when his Colts face the Green Bay Packers inside Lambeau Field.

“I’ve been waiting for this one,” Taylor said with a smile on Thursday. “Definitely hoping I get a Lambeau Leap in. Hopefully I don’t get anything poured on me. I’ve seen reports of that.”

Taylor is in second place on the Badgers’ all-time rushing list. He finished his collegiate career with 6,174 rushing yards during his three seasons in Madison. He was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Colts.

“It’s really going to be fun,” Taylor said. “Wisconsin should be one heckuva state to be in right now, especially Saturday. The Badgers have Bama coming into town. So, it should be pretty lively.”

The Badgers host No. 4 Alabama Saturday at 12 p.m. EDT.

Taylor said he has never been to Lambeau Field for a game. He knows the crowd will be into it though throughout Sunday’s matchup, especially since it’s the Packers’ home opener.

“They’re going be loud the entire game non-stop,” Taylor said. “So, we have to make sure we do a great job all being on the same page.”

Taylor rushed for 48 yards on 16 carries in the Colts’ regular season opener this past Sunday against the Houston Texans. He scored on a five-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of the game.

Taylor is not the only University of Wisconsin-Madison player on the Colts roster. So is offensive guard Tanor Bortolini, who was selected by Indianapolis in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.