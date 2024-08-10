Will the roof be open or closed for the Colts’ preseason opener?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for their first preseason game of the year on Sunday, when they host the Denver Broncos inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EDT.

A “tradition” continued on Saturday though ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

Colts fans who attend home games know in advance if the stadium roof will be open or closed based on what Colts owner Jim Irsay posts on X, formally known as Twitter, before games. On Saturday, he revealed that the preseason game against the Broncos will be played with the roof open.

Irsay’s post said, “Roof/Window OPEN on Sunday!!”

The forecast looks great for Sunday in Indianapolis, with a high temperature around 78 degrees Fahrenheit.

Fans who will be inside the stadium will get to see Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson play for an offensive series or two. It will be the first game action for him since his season-ending injury last October against the Titans.

“I haven’t played a down of football in a while,” Richardson said. “So, it’s a blessing just to have the opportunity to get – to be able to get back on the field. So that’s one of the main things on my mind right now.”

Sunday’s game will be the first of three preseason games for the Colts this month.

“I mean, we’ve been going against each other now for what it is – two and a half, three weeks, and to go against somebody else this Sunday and then next week versus Arizona for two days will be huge for our guys,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “Then going to Cincinnati will be huge and just keep attacking every day. I mean, the guys are working their tails off. It gets closer and closer every day. I know the guys are excited for that.”

Broncos head coach Sean Payton announced on Friday that quarterback Jarrett Stidham would start for Denver in Sunday’s preseason game against the Colts.