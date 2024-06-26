Former Indy Eleven women’s player Hal Hershfelt makes US Olympic team

The logo for the Indy Eleven USL team based in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Provided Image/Indy Eleven)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indy Eleven Women’s player Hal Hershfelt was selected to be a part of the US Olympic team for the Paris Olympics this summer.

Hershfelt played in eight games for the Indy Eleven Women in 2023, starting eight matches. She scored one goal and one assist.

She concluded her five year career at Clemson this past fall, where she scored 16 goals.

The midfielder now plays for the Washington Spirit in the NWSL.