Indy Eleven match finishes with late goal in stoppage time

The logo for the Indy Eleven USL team based in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Provided Image/Indy Eleven)

SMITHFIELD, Rhode Island (WISH) — Indy Eleven had not played a match in nearly two weeks.

But the Boys in Blue showed no signs of rust early on Friday night, as they jumped out to quick lead.

But, Rhode Island stormed back and ultimately scoring a game-tying goal in the 95th minute to finish in a 3-3 tie with the Boys in Blue.

Indy Eleven jumped out to an early lead as midfielder Laurence Wootton scored the first goal of the game in the 20th minute.

The Boys in Blue doubled that advantage shortly there after as forward Elliot Collier scored his second goal of the season by finding the back of the net in the 28th minute. As a result, Indy took a 2-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Rhode Island did not panic though because Frank Nodarse would score twice for the club, once in the 52nd minute and once in the 69th minute, to level the match at 2-2.

Indy was not going to settle for a draw at that point, because it went on the attack and scored in the 79th minute when midfielder Tyler Gibson gave the Boys in Blue the lead once again. It was Gibson’s first goal this season and his first since returning to Indy.

Indy kept that lead into stoppage time, until Rhode Island scored the equalizer in the 95th minute of the match. Isaac Angking scored to tie it up 3-3. That was the final.

Rhode Island finished the match with possession 59% of the time, compared to Indy’s 41%.

Despite the draw, Indy still is in third place in the USL Championship Eastern Conference standings.

The Boys in Blue are back in action on Tuesday at Atlanta United in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. EDT.