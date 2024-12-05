Indy Fuel set to drop puck on home ice after historic streak of road games

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An extremely long wait finally ends Friday for the Indy Fuel and central Indiana hockey fans – the team is set to drop the puck on home ice for the first time this season.

The opening of the Fishers Event Center marks the start of a new era for the team, following a decade of play at the State Fairgrounds Coliseum.

It also marks the end of a remarkable run that has somehow failed to draw much attention outside the faithful.

The Fuel started the season with a daunting 15 consecutive road games over the course of two months. The schedule could easily have led to a string of losses, ending the team’s playoff hopes before the home crowd even got a chance to cheer. Instead, the opposite happened.

“We’re over 500!” is the proud report from team president Larry McQueary in a visit with WISH-TV’s Daybreak. He explains a strong closing rush has left the Fuel in a strong position to finally feast on home cooking. “We went to Utah and won three games in a row. It was our last three games.”

The gauntlet now run – or more accurately, skated – the Fuel settle into their new digs with four straight home games. McQueary says his team cannot wait.

“Oh, it’s beautiful,” he raved. “I laugh because you say, ‘There’s not a bad seat in the house!’ That’s like common promoter talk, right? But it’s really true!”

Fans who attend the debut game will get rally towels and a first glimpse of a new extravaganza for the opening lineups.

“We’re having a brand new entrance that’s going to be coming down, a $200,000 entrance for the team to come through. So, you got to be there early – see the smoke, the whole works!” McQueary said.

He adds that at the the time of his Daybreak visit, there were a few hundred seats available for the Friday and Saturday games, but he expects both to sell out.

Tickets are available here.