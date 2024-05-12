Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson announces signature shoe with Nike

FILE - Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) looks to pass during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series against the New York Liberty Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in New York. The Two-time WNBA MVP is getting a Nike signature shoe, in a deal that was announced Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WISH) — Two-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson announced the release of a signature Nike shoe, unveiling the “A’One” in a long-awaited move, which marked a significant milestone in her career as a basketball star.

She became the first Black WNBA player since Candace Parker in 2010 to receive a signature shoe. Nike introduced a Staley signature shoe, the Nike Zoom S5, in 1999, South Carolina newspaper The State reported.

The unveiling took place Saturday morning as Wilson’s Las Vegas Aces, two-time champions of the WNBA, geared up for a preseason game in Columbia, S.C. at Colonial Life Arena, according to ESPN.

Wilson is a former national champion with the Gamecocks.

She wore a sweatshirt with the words, “Of Course I Have A Shoe Dot Com,” emblazoned on the front, the outlet reported.

“It’s been an incredible ride, but there’s a lot of weight lifted off my shoulders now because it was starting to get hard,” Wilson continued. “But with the movement and growth of the game, I feel like this was the perfect time to say, ‘Hey, I got a shoe on the way,” WIlson said, according to ESPN.

Wilson collaborated with Nike to develop her signature collection for over a year. The collection, set to debut in 2025, will not only feature the “A’One” shoe but also, other pieces that reflect Wilson’s personality on and off the court.

Wilson joins the ranks of WNBA stars like Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty and rookie Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, all set to have their own Nike signature shoes, Bleacher Report reported.

The achievement also places her among an elite group of female Nike signature athletes, including Serena Williams, Megan Rapinoe, Naomi Osaka, and Ionescu.

Wilson aims to lead the Aces to a historic three-peat in the WNBA and represent the U.S. national team at the Paris Olympics this summer.