‘Monster’ day from Jones elevates Colts over Bears

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 22: Jaylon Jones #40 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts during the first half of the game against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the first time ever in an Indianapolis Colts jersey, Jaylon Jones snagged not one, but two interceptions. The second year corner from Texas A&M stole his first career INT from Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams — then followed it up with a second one after halftime.

To Jones, it was just another day at the office.

“I just came out doing my job,” Jones said. “I was talking to my DB coach, Coach (Ron) Milus, all throughout the week, and that’s what he told me. ‘Alignment, assignment, where’s my help?’ That’s just what I did, and I came out with two big ones.”

His two-interception day helped the Colts to their first win of the season, 21-16 over the Bears.

“He’s a monster,” Colts rookie defensive end Laiatu Latu said. “I mean, two interceptions, TFL, a bunch of solo tackles. He was going crazy today, and it made up front a lot easier for us, too.”

“Some of those things, they just come around,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “You keep working, you keep grinding and then all of a sudden the ball finds you, and guys make plays.”

The way he made those plays was equally impressive. Both interceptions coming just inches away from the home sideline.

“We talk about toe drag swag, getting two feet in and all of those things,” Steichen said. “Hhe did a hell of a job getting two feet in and knowing where the sideline was.”

Not bad for a seventh round pick. In fact, Jones is one of only four seventh rounders still on the Colts roster. Another one? Five-time captain Zaire Franklin, who says he has a special place in his heart for his fellow late round picks.

“You know I got my seventh rounders’ back, now! All of them,” Franklin said. “We talk a ton – me and Jaylon. We always talk about the difference in making that jump. And I tell him like, the reality of the situation is, I had to learn a lot of lessons the hard way.

“My job as a vet and a leader on this team is to make sure the young guys don’t have to go through the same hurdles as I did,” Franklin continued. “Him making these plays today was a step in the right direction. So I’m proud of him, happy for him.”

Jones’ main takeaway from his career day was that the team as a whole got the win.

“I’m just glad we got a team win,” Jones said. “It was a big week of us coming together and I just came out here and did it for my guys.”

He’ll have a chance to make those impact plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers next week. The Colts host the Terrible Towel-ers at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.