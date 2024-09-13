AJ Foyt Racing locks in another driver for 2025 IndyCar Series

Team owner A.J. Foyt poses for a photo with driver Santino Ferrucci on May 18, 2024, during qualifications for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

WALLER, Texas (WISH) — AJ Foyt Racing made it official Thursday.

The NTT IndyCar Series team announced that driver Santino Ferrucci will remain with the team for the 2025 season.

The announcement came a month after the team revealed that it signed driver David Malukas to a multiyear deal.

“I’m thrilled to continue with Santino in the number 14 car,” AJ Foyt Racing’s team president Larry Foyt said in a news release. “We have really gelled over the last two seasons and he’s a big part of our recent success. This continuity is great for the team and I believe the pairing of Ferrucci and Malukas next season is a powerful combination for AJ Foyt Racing.”

Ferrucci is currently in his second season at AJ Foyt Racing.

This year has been the best IndyCar season of his career. He is tenth in the point standings and is coming off back-to-back fourth place finishes during the recent doubleheader at Milwaukee Mile.

“I think Larry’s done a great job building the team so they are now in a position to win an Indy 500 and compete for championships,” Ferrucci said in the news release. “Everybody that’s there is what made this team’s amazing turnaround. We’ve all put a lot of time, energy and hard work into this program and I really want to see it through, not just as the driver but on a personal level too.”

Last month, at the BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland, Ferrucci captured his first-career IndyCar pole. He would finish the race in eighth place.

Racing fans who have attended the last handful of Indianapolis 500s know Ferrucci well. The driver has finished in the top six in all six Indy 500 races he has competed. This past May, he finished in eighth place.

“I’m happy that Santino’s back,” racing legend A.J. Foyt said in the news release. “We got to know him more and he got to know us and I think it made a difference. He did a great job this year and I hope we have an even better year next year.”

The 2024 NTT IndyCar Series finale is this Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway.