Behind the Bricks: Bryan Clauson’s legacy looms large

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The familiar format of Behind the Bricks takes a detour this week, as the show goes on the road to honor the life and legacy of Bryan Clauson. Instead of the typical tour of hidden secrets at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the cameras tour the many places where Clauson’s legacy lives on, long after his death.

“Any time the BC39 comes around, it’s a great opportunity for everyone to just think about Brian and remember Bryan’s legacy,” IMS Social Media Specialist Zach Horrall told WISH-TV’s Daybreak.

Clauson was a Noblesville-based superstar on the dirt track circuit. He also raced three times in the Indianapolis 500, and each year, the Speedway honors him. For one weekend, the racing moves off the asphalt and onto dirt, for USAC races that carry Clauson’s name and legacy, in the DrivenToSaveLives BC39.

“The Driven to Save Lives campaign is… very appropriately named,” Horrall explained. “You’re driving to save lives. Those who don’t know, Brian, died in a car crash – a racing accident. He was an organ donor… Brian saved five lives and helped countless others through organ and tissue donation.”

Clauson’s family members serve as tour guides for the new Behind the Bricks episode.

The podcast first takes listeners and viewers to the Indiana Donor Network, where Clauson’s sister, Taylor McLean, shows a room known as the “Brian Clauson Legacy Suite”. The suite offers a place for families of organ donors can spend time together in peace and comfort during the difficult hours and days surrounding a donation.

Later, Clauson’s dad, Tim, shows off the family’s racing shop and countless pieces of memorabilia from his son’s racing career.

“Brian kept everything, his suits, his helmets, I mean, his trophies,” Horrall shared. “So it’s a really cool memorial that we were able to go check out and just remember who Brian was… He was an incredible racer. And so that is what you remember when you walk into that room; obviously we know why we do this, but we do this because Brian was so good at what he did and his legacy lives through the races as well.”

The full podcast also stops at sites around the community that have lasting testaments to Clauson’s career. To watch it all, go to any of the IMS social media channels. To listen on the go, subscribe to the Behind the Bricks podcast on the All Indiana Podcast Network.