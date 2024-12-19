Conor Daly gets full-time ride for upcoming IndyCar season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — NTT IndyCar Series driver Conor Daly will race full time during the 2025 season with Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR).

The team made the announcement on Wednesday.

Daly drove five races for JHR during the 2024 IndyCar season. In one of those events, at Milwaukee Mile on Aug. 31, Daly finished in third place. It was JHR’s first-ever podium finish in IndyCar.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the JHR team for the full NTT INDYCAR SERIES season in 2025,” Daly said in a news release. “After the excitement and success we shared in 2024, including Milwaukee, it feels like the perfect next step. I’m grateful for Ricardo and Brad’s belief in me as I embark on the revitalization of my career. I look forward to pursuing podiums and wins with this incredible group. Thank you to everyone involved in making this happen – it’s been a team effort, and we’ll continue to build on this momentum together.”

Daly also had a top ten finish with JHR in the season finale at Nashville Superspeedway, when he finished in tenth place.

“When Conor rejoined us last year, it felt like we seamlessly picked up right where we left off in 2010,” co-owner and founder of JHR Ricardo Juncos said in the news release. “I’m thrilled to have him back in the car full-time for 2025. With both seats now filled, the team is laser-focused on building momentum and delivering standout performances throughout the year, aiming for an exceptional season ahead for Juncos Hollinger Racing.”

Daly will be teammates with Sting Ray Robb at JHR during the 2025 season. Robb was announced last month as one of the team’s full-time drivers.

“Conor is an outstanding addition to our team,” co-owner of JHR Brad Hollinger said in the news release. “He is a fantastic ambassador for the sport and has proven his speed not only in our car, but also through his tested tenure in the series. Providing him with more opportunities to collaborate closely with our engineers and crew will undoubtedly enhance the team’s performance, and empower his own unrelenting drive for success.”

News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff asked Daly during an open test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October what would excite Daly if he was able to stay with the team for the 2025 season.

“We accomplished a lot in a very short amount of time, which I think we have to be super proud of,” Daly told Chernoff. “They’re a great group of people. I think they’re extremely motivated. Ricardo and Brad I think are great owners, passionate racers, and that’s important.”

The 2025 NTT IndyCar Series begins on March 2 on the Streets of St. Petersburg.