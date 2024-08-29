Date revealed for next year’s Brickyard 400

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Brickyard 400 will be back on the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval next year.

Brickyard Weekend will take place July 26-27, 2025. The date announcement came on Thursday, when the NASCAR Cup Series unveiled its 2025 schedule.

The Brickyard 400 was held on the IMS oval this past July. It was the first time the series raced on the oval since 2020. It was held on the IMS road course from 2021-23.

“Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Brickyard on the oval this year was much anticipated by fans and drivers alike and the overtime win by Larson did not disappoint,” IMS president Doug Boles said in a news release. “Tradition and history are a huge part of Brickyard Weekend and noteworthy wins have occurred on this date. Only time will tell who will add their names to the history books in 2025.”

The 2025 Brickyard 400 presented by PPG will be held on July 27, a date that has plenty of Brickyard history already.

“On that date in 2008, Jimmie Johnson won the second of what would become four wins at IMS. Similarly, Jeff Gordon won his record-setting fifth Brickyard 400 on that date in 2014,” IMS stated in the news release.

Next year’s Brickyard 400 will also be the final race of NASCAR’s inaugural five-race in-season tournament. The winner of the in-season tournament will receive $1 million.

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at IMS, the Pennzoil 250, will take place on July 26, 2025.

Kyle Larson won this year’s Brickyard 400. It was his first victory on the IMS oval. Meanwhile, Riley Herbst won the Xfinity Series race on the IMS oval this past July.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will begin with a non-points event at Bowman Gray Stadium on Feb. 2. The 67th annual Daytona 500 will then kick off the regular season two weeks later, on Feb. 16.