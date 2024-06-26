Driver to make NTT IndyCar Series debut at Mid-Ohio with Dale Coyne Racing

Indianapolis, IN - Dale Coyne during practice for the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Jones | IMS Photo)

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Former Indy NXT driver Toby Sowery will make his NTT IndyCar Series debut next month.

Sowery, who is currently racing in the LMP2 class of IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup, will drive the No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing car at the Honda Indy 200 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 7.

“Racing in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES is an exciting challenge for anyone and I’m extremely fortunate to be given this opportunity by Dale,” Sowery said in a news release. “This race adds to an already incredible season for me filled with two amazing programmes in IMSA and Fanatec GT world Challenge.

“Dale Coyne has been fundamental to IndyCar in giving drivers opportunities to prove themselves and I am eager for this challenge. It’ll be a difficult step to make having only one day in the car over a year ago as well as adapting to the hybrid system, but I’m up for it!”

Sowery has driven an IndyCar before though, although it was during a test. Last year, he tested with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing at Sebring International Raceway.

“I’ve been following Toby’s career for quite some time now,” Dale Coyne, owner of Dale Coyne Racing, said in the news release. “He’s shown that he can quickly adapt to whatever car he is driving and has a successful track record to prove it. We realize coming into the weekend at Mid-Ohio with no prior testing of the car in its hybrid form might be a steep learning curve, but we’re confident he will get up to speed quickly and we look forward to seeing what he can do.”

Sowery, who raced in Indy NXT in 2019, 2021 and 2023, competed in four Indy NXT races at Mid-Ohio. He finished in the top ten each time.

He will be teammates with Jack Harvey at Mid-Ohio. Harvey will drive the No. 18 car during the weekend at Mid-Ohio.

Alex Palou currently leads the NTT IndyCar Series standings. He also is the defending IndyCar winner at Mid-Ohio.