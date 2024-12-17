History to be made at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — USAC Indiana Sprint Week is an annual tradition in the Hoosier State.

It’s a way for race fans to see a lot of dirt track racing in a short amount of time. It also is a big deal for the drivers competing in Indiana Sprint Week.

The schedule for last year’s Sprint Week featured seven races across the state over a nine-day span.

The 2025 USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented by Honest Abe Roofing will have a new opening race though.

On Friday, it was announced that opening night of 2025 Indiana Sprint Week will take place at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday, July 24.

It will be the first time that USAC Sprint Cars will be competing in a points race at IMS.

The event will be held the night before 2025 Brickyard Weekend begins on the 2.5-mile IMS oval.

“USAC Sprint Cars made their debut at The Dirt Track at IMS last September in a special invitational event won by C.J. Leary of Greenfield, Indiana,” according to the news release.

“We expected wheel-to-wheel action from Sprint Cars on The Dirt Track, and they delivered,” IMS President Doug Boles said in a news release. “Kicking off Brickyard Weekend with some of the biggest stars of the USAC during Sprint Week is sure to be another incredible show.”

The Dirt Track at IMS is a quarter-mile track inside of Turn 3 of the IMS oval.

“Sprint car racing and Indianapolis Motor Speedway share a deeply intertwined history, and this event symbolizes the unification of two racing traditions,” USAC President Kevin Miller said in the news release. “USAC Sprint Cars at IMS will be an unforgettable experience for fans and competitors alike.”

Next year’s Indiana Sprint Week will feature eight events at eight different racetracks over the course of 10 nights (July 24 – Aug. 2).