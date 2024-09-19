IndyCar’s Marcus Armstrong joins new team for upcoming season

PATASKALA, Ohio (WISH) — Another change was announced on Thursday regarding next year’s NTT IndyCar Series driver lineup.

Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) revealed that Marcus Armstrong will drive the No. 66 car next season for the team. The announcement came days after Meyer Shank Racing announced that Felix Rosenqvist, who drove the No. 60 car for the team in 2024, signed a multi-year deal with MSR.

Armstrong joins the team after having raced the last two seasons with Chip Ganassi Racing. In 2023, Armstrong only raced on road and street courses, while in 2024, he competed in every race.

“I’m very proud to be joining Meyer Shank Racing in 2025,” Armstrong said in a news release. “I had a great feeling when I met both Mike Shank and Jim Meyer, their passion for performance and meticulous work ethic was obvious from our first conversation and I want to thank them both for this opportunity. I’m looking forward to getting to know everyone at MSR over the off-season with the goal of hitting the ground running at the first race of the season in St Pete.

“This year I got closer to where I want to be performance wise, including oval racing for the first time and I’m looking forward to continuing to push up the order with MSR. We want to be at the front, fighting for wins and I believe we have the recipe to do it.”

Armstrong, who was the 2023 IndyCar Rookie of the Year, finished in 14th place in the 2024 season standings. He had three top-five finishes during the 2024 season, excluding a fifth-place finish in the exhibition race at The Thermal Club in March.

“We’re very excited to welcome Marcus onboard,” MSR co-owner Mike Shank said in the news release. “He’s really shown a lot of growth and consistency in his first two years in INDYCAR, which is really difficult to do. This series is probably one of the most competitive series out there and he has proven himself to be a real contender. We are going to do everything we can to give him the car and the tools to produce results next year.”

The upcoming season will be MSR’s ninth season in the NTT IndyCar Series.

MSR will reportedly have a technical alliance with Chip Ganassi Racing this season.