Two-time Indy 500 winner to compete in NASCAR Cup Series race in September

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WISH) — Juan Pablo Montoya has driven in many different racing series during his decorated career.

For instance, he’s competed in Formula 1, INDYCAR and NASCAR.

The last time he drove in a NASCAR Cup Series race was back in 2014. That’s about to change though.

23XI Racing announced on Friday that Montoya will drive the No. 50 Mobil 1 Toyota Camry XSE car for the team in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International on Sept. 15.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in a Cup car and racing at Watkins Glen – a track I really enjoy and had the chance to experience earlier in my career,” Montoya said in a news release. “It’s an honor to celebrate the Mobil 1 team’s remarkable legacy in racing and be recognized for my contributions to motorsports. The Mobil 1 brand was one of my first sponsors when I started racing, so to represent the brand again as they celebrate this milestone will be so special. I’m also excited to work with 23XI and experience what the team is building.”

The two-time Indianapolis 500 winner, who won The Greatest Spectacle in Racing in 2000 and 2015, last competed in the Cup Series at the 2014 Brickyard 400.

He has two Cup Series victories, one at Sonoma in 2007 with Chip Ganassi Racing and one at Watkins Glen in 2010 with Earnhardt Ganassi Racing.

“Juan Pablo Montoya is a world-class driver who has won in everything he’s driven, and he will be a great closer to the 50th-anniversary celebration we’ve had in NASCAR with the No. 50 Mobil 1 Toyota,” Steve Lauletta, president of 23XI Racing, said in the news release. “The events have highlighted racing legends as well as what’s next in motorsports, and 23XI has been honored to have been a part of adding to the Mobil 1 legacy and celebrating such a momentous occasion.”

Montoya was inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame earlier this year.