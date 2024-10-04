Reports: Cincinnati Reds hiring World Series-winning manager

Former manager Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians talks Oct. 3, 2023, with members of the media about his 11 years with the club at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WISH) — Major League Baseball’s closest team to the city of Indianapolis has reportedly found its new manager.

According to multiple reports, the Cincinnati Reds plan to hire Terry Francona as the team’s next manager. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand was the first to report the news. It has since been confirmed by other outlets, like ESPN.

Francona is a two-time World Series-winning manager, having won the championship in 2004 and in 2007 with the Boston Red Sox.

He most recently served as a MLB manager in 2023, his final season in Cleveland. He was manager of the Guardians from 2013-23 and took them to the World Series in 2016, where they fell to the Chicago Cubs.

The Reds fired manager David Bell last month prior to the end of the team’s regular season. Bell was near the end of his sixth season the Reds skipper. Bell only took the Reds to the postseason once during his tenure.

Cincinnati finished the 2024 season with an overall record of 77-85, which was 12 games out of the National League Wild Card.