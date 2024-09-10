Reports: Colts cornerback likely out for the season with knee injury

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts took a hard hit to the already young secondary Tuesday.

According to NFL Network, second-year cornerback JuJu Brents is likely out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. The Colts are placing the Warren Central alum on injured reserve while repairing the knee, which will require surgery.

There is a chance he could return to the field towards the end of the season, but he will at least have time to be healthy for the 2025 season.

Per ESPN, the injury happened during Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans and he was able to power through and finish the game.

The Colts picked Brents in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Since then, he had his rookie season cut short with a quad injury, only playing in nine games and racking up over a 100 coverage rating.

The young Brents has been injury prone since joining the Colts. He’s also dealt with wrist and hamstring injuries. He exited the Week 18 matchup against the Houston Texans with that hamstring injury in January.

During this preseason, Brents broke his nose during the second preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals in Lucas Oil Stadium. He was able to rehab through that and start in the Colts season opener against the Texans Sunday. Brents had seven tackles in the 29-27 loss.

The Colts travel to Green Bay this weekend for their only road trip of September. The Packers will be without starting quarterback Jordan Love, who is also on injured reserve with a sprained MCL. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.