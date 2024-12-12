Reports: North Carolina reaches an agreement with Bill Belichick to become next coach

FILE - New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick twirls his whistle during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

North Carolina has reached an agreement with former NFL coach Bill Belichick — who led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles — to become the next coach of the Tar Heels, according to multiple media reports Wednesday.

The Athletic, ESPN and NFL Network reported, based on sources, that Belichick and UNC had agreed on a deal. The Athletic and NFL Network reported that the financial terms of the deal were expected to be for three years and $30 million.

Neither North Carolina nor Belichick have announced that a deal has been completed.

Belichick said Monday on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” that he’d had “a couple of good conversations” with UNC chancellor Lee Roberts and that he’d spent much of the past year taking a “longer look” at college football.

The Tar Heels had been seeking a replacement for Mack Brown. The school announced Nov. 26 that the program’s all-time winningest coach and College Football Hall of Famer wouldn’t return for a seventh season in his second stint in Chapel Hill, a firing that became effective after Brown coached his finale in the Nov. 30 loss to rival N.C. State.