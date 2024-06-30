Reports: Paul George to enter free agency Sunday

LOS ANGELES (WISH) — Paul George’s time in Los Angeles could be coming to an end.

According to ESPN, the nine-time NBA All Star has opted not to accept the Clippers’ $48.7 million option and will enter free agency when the period starts Sunday at 6 p.m.

The Clippers are the third team George has played with during his 14-year career, which all started in Indianapolis. The Pacers selected George as the No. 10 overall pick from Fresno State in 2010. He was a star for the Blue and Gold for seven seasons before he famously left to join the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017.

George reportedly has meetings already set up with the Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic for Sunday night and Monday to discuss a new deal for next season.

George finished the 2023-24 season with 22.6 points and 5.2 rebounds — marking his tenth season averaging at least 20 points.

Many Pacers fans have hope that George would return to the Pacers and be the last missing piece for Rick Carlisle’s young team that made it to the Eastern Conference Finals last season. However, despite the Pacers nearly $72 million of open cap space, George’s price might be too high for the Blue and Gold.

Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan has made it clear — with his words and actions — that he wants to keep 2024’s cinderella playoff team together.

The Pacers have already agreed to a massive four-year, $189.5 million deal with Pascal Siakam — the second-highest contract in franchise history, second only to Tyrese Haliburton’s five-year, $260 million contract.

Buchanan and his team have also reportedly offered Obi Toppin a qualifying offer to keep him as restricted free agent heading into Sunday.

“(I’m) very happy with our season, as you can imagine,” Buchanan said Thursday. “Got a lot of good chemistry with this group as we head into free agency. I don’t anticipate a lot of change…. We really like this group and would like to continue moving forward with this team.”

Buchanan added that the Pacers strategy can always change, but he likes what he has in house right now.