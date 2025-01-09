Zaire Franklin reflects on journey from 7th round pick to Pro Bowl

Zaire Franklin #44 of the Indianapolis Colts is seen during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 29, 2023, in Indianapolis. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Zaire Franklin’s confidence is at an all-time high — just like his tackle numbers.

The Colts linebacker walked away from the 2024 season as the NFL’s leading tackler, and it wasn’t even close. Franklin finished with 173 — six shy of tying the Colts franchise record which he set last season. The next best in the league was Arizona’s Budda Baker who ended the year with 164 total tackles, nine less than Franklin.

“Whenever you get the chance to lead the league in anything, that usually means something,” Franklin said after the Colts’ season-ending win against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday. “A lot of my mentors and guys that I’ve looked up to have led the league in tackles multiple times – Bobby Wagner, Ray Lewis. So just to be able to say that I did that once in my career is good.”

Along with his single-season franchise record, Franklin is also the Colts player with most games of 10 or more tackles.

Safe to say, he’s firmly cementing himself as the leader of this Colts defense.

“I think he plays the game relentlessly,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “I think he’s always ready to go. He’s got a mindset about him that he doesn’t want to be denied, and that’s what I love about him — the way he goes about his business every day.”

His teammates notice his talents, as well, both on the field and off. This season was Franklin’s fifth being voted team captain.

“Man, he flies around. I mean, he’s everywhere on the field,” Colts safety Julian Blackmon said. “He’s always flying around and keeps the same mentality day in and day out, so I can respect the consistency that he brings to the game.”

Franklin won’t have to wait long to be back flying around a field. The Colts’ leading linebacker was selected to his first ever Pro Bowl — an honor that’s extra special for him.

“Knowing my journey — 7th round (pick), no Combine, no Senior Bowl, no nothing, coming in carving a role out on the team in special teams, becoming a captain, becoming a leader on this team earlier than anybody expected, than I expected, getting an opportunity to play and taking full advantage of that, just answering every call, every question, every hurdle that has came my way. I think that’s my testimony,” Franklin said. “It just speaks to just the role that God has played in my life. I’m just thankful for my journey… Now that I’ve accomplished that, I’ve got to set my sights on bigger goals.”

Like maybe joining idol Ray Lewis as a Super Bowl champion on day.