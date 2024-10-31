Children’s hospital patients surprised with tickets to Taylor Swift concert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sixteen patients at Riley Hospital for Children were led into a conference room Wednesday under the guise of participating in Taylor Swift-themed activities.

But before they could get started on making friendship bracelets, they learned they would be going to see Taylor Swift in concert Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, courtesy of a generous donor.

The gift was made possible by the generosity of Laura Denney, who donated her entire suite to the kids.

“These kids go through so much more than I can imagine, I feel grateful that I am blessed that I can do this for them,” Denney said.

12-year-old Emma Sully is among the lucky concertgoers: “As soon as I found out, I’m like bursting into tears, I couldn’t hold it back anymore, I’ve always wanted to see Taylor in person!” she said.

It’s been a difficult year for Emma she had a heart transplant and has been treated for lung issues.

Her mother Victoria Neumann said Swift’s music helped her daughter deal with the difficulty of being in the hospital: “We made her a playlist, of Taylor Swift music, that we would play her while we were in the hospital and that really helped bring her through those moments, kind of lift her spirits.”

“I have ‘Picture to Burn’, ‘Teardrops on My Guitar’, ‘Ready for It’, ‘Cruel Summer’, ‘Welcome to New York’, ‘Blank Space’, a lot of songs downloaded on my playlist,” said Emma.

Emma’s mom, along with the other parents knew a week ago their children would be going to the concert but had to keep it a secret until the big reveal.

The patients will get to bring a parent or guardian with them to the concert along with some nurses.