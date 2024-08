WISH-TV’s Gr8 Pasta Push POP

WISH-TV’s Gr8 Pasta Push is an annual initiative to combat food insecurity in central Indiana, partnering with Second Helpings. This year, the 5th annual G8 Pasta Push invited viewers to donate pasta or funds. Thanks to the community’s generosity, 42,357 pounds of pasta were collected, providing 135,542 meals to Hoosiers in need.