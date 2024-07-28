A hot and humid week amongst some storms

TONIGHT

The week starts off with mostly cloudy skies as the area continues to feel the effects of lingering moisture. There’s a significant chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 PM, followed by a continued chance of thunderstorms after 8 PM. Expect mild temperatures with lows around 66°F, with light northeast winds becoming calm later in the evening. Rainfall could accumulate between a quarter and a half inch in areas that experience thunderstorms.

TOMORROW

Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon, which could disrupt outdoor activities. It’ll be warm with highs approaching 83°F. Light northeast winds will shift to the southwest in the afternoon, helping temperatures climb. Rainfall may vary, with new amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts during thunderstorms.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Partly cloudy conditions continue into the night, maintaining a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 PM. Temperatures will remain warm with an overnight low around 65°F. The winds will be calm, creating a muggy night.

TUESDAY

The day heats up with a high near 84°F under mostly sunny skies. However, the calm before the storm ends as there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 PM south of Indianapolis. Light and variable winds won’t provide much relief from the humidity, making for a sticky day.

TUESDAY NIGHT

The chance of showers and thunderstorms persists before 8 PM with partly cloudy skies afterward. Expect another warm night with lows around 65°F and light south-southwest winds.

WEDNESDAY

Temperatures continue to rise, reaching a high near 86°F. It’ll be mostly sunny early, but cloud cover will increase through the day with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 PM. The calm wind becoming west-southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon may help to stir up the atmosphere, increasing the likelihood of precipitation.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms continues, mainly before 2 AM. The skies will be partly cloudy, and the low will settle around 66°F. Winds will be light and variable.

THURSDAY

The pattern of sunny mornings followed by afternoon thunderstorms continues. Expect a high near 82°F and a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 PM. The calm winds becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon will provide little cooling.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Thursday concludes on a similar note with a 40% chance of evening showers and thunderstorms. It’ll be partly cloudy with a low around 63°F. North-northeast winds around 6 mph will bring slightly cooler air.

