Beautiful stretch of weather ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cooler temperatures and lower humidity settle in over the next several days.

This morning:

Muggy conditions continue as a cold front moves through the state. We are also noting very low cloud cover in some areas of drizzle this morning.

Wednesday:

Look for drizzle to continue through at least mid-morning. The clouds will gradually decrease as we head into the afternoon hours. High temperatures will only make it to around 80°, which is slightly below average for this time of year. Also noteworthy is a slight dip in the dew point temperature, making it feel a little less humid.

Wednesday night:

The clearing continues as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures will be much more comfortable overnight, falling to the lower 60s in the city and the upper 50s in outlying areas. There is the possibility of some patchy areas of fog, but it should not be widespread across central Indiana.

Thursday:

The wonderful weather continues until the end of the work week. Mostly sunny skies for Thursday with low humidity. Temperatures will run warmer, with highs in the mid-80s.

Friday:

A nice day is on tap for Friday. Lots of sunshine with highs into the upper 70s and low humidity.

This weekend:

No complaints about the weather for the weekend. Temperatures will be running slightly below average. The humidity will remain low as well, making for a beautiful two-day stretch. Highs topped out around 80° both Saturday and Sunday.

7 day forecast:

Heading into next week, it does appear that we’ll see a slight warm-up, but nothing too significant. The weather pattern also looks to remain relatively quiet, with not very many good rain chances over the next several days.