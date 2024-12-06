Bright and chilly Friday, weekend warm-up ahead |Dec. 6, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures return to near normal levels for the weekend and beyond.

This morning:

We are off to a quiet start this morning with mostly clear skies with just a few lake effect clouds rolling through the state. Temperatures are still chilly, holding into the mid-teens. Thankfully, the winds are not as high, so wind chills are holding in the single digits this morning.

Friday:

There are no major weather issues for Friday. Look for mostly sunny skies for much of the day. Temperatures will be a bit warmer but remain well below average for this time of year. Highs will top out into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Friday night:

Quiet weather with clear skies overnight. Winds will continue to diminish once the sun goes down. Lows will fall to the upper teens and lower 20s.

Saturday:

The warming trend will continue for this weekend with some pretty nice weather on both days. Saturday look for mostly sunny skies and near-normal temperatures with highs returning to the lower 40s.

Sunday:

Sunday also looks dry for the most part with very mild temperatures through the afternoon. Highs will top out near 50°.

Rain returns:

Our next system rides into the area late Sunday night. This should provide a good chance of widespread rain across central and southern Indiana overnight Sunday night heading into Monday morning. Heaviest rainfall looks to be in southern Indiana, where some areas could potentially pick up around a half of an inch.

Meanwhile, high temperatures will be quite mild to open up the work school week with highs topping out into the mid-50s on Monday.

7 day forecast:

There will be a shot of colder temperatures moving back in for the middle of the week. There will be a few slight chances for showers Tuesday with highs into the low 40s. Another blast of arctic air comes in Wednesday and Thursday, which could provide us a chance of a few lake-effect snow showers to the middle of next week.

Extended outlook:

While the extended forecast looks chilly near the end of next week. The long-term pattern does look to stay warmer than average. The 8 to 14 day outlook shows strong signals across much of the country of above-normal temperatures for this time of year.