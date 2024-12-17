Bright Tuesday, rain returns Tuesday night |Dec. 17, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rain returns to central Indiana tonight, followed by a chance of light snow late week as temperatures trend cooler.

This morning:

High pressure is building into the Midwest this morning, leaving us mainly clear and quiet across the state. Temperatures are cooler, hovering just above freezing across much of central and northern Indiana.

Tuesday:

Today will be a cooler day but overall still mild for this time of year. Look for mostly sunny skies early with partly to mostly cloudy skies late in the day. High temperatures will top out into the mid and upper 40s this afternoon.

Tuesday night:

Clouds will continue to build this evening. We do expect showers to develop after midnight coming in from the south and west. Despite temperatures falling to just above freezing, precipitation should stay as rain overnight. Rainfall should also be lighter than we had on Monday, with most areas picking up less than a quarter of an inch.

Wednesday:

Some scattered leftover showers early in the morning on Wednesday. Look for mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures for the rest of the afternoon. There could also be a few flurries from time to time for the second half of the day. High temperatures will top out into the lower 40s.

Thursday:

Quiet weather and colder temperatures are on the way for Thursday. Look for mostly sunny skies and highs back to the upper 30s.

Friday:

The clipper system will slide in from the north and west late Thursday night heading into Friday. Look for some snow showers possible specifically for the northern portions of the state. Some light accumulations could be possible heading into Friday north of I-70.

High temperatures will top out into the middle 30s.

Cold weekend:

Cold temperatures are on the way for the weekend. A few isolated lake-effect snow bands could move in from the north on Saturday. Otherwise, we are partly cloudy with highs around 30. Sunday should be completely dry with cold temperatures and highs also into the lower 30s.

Slim chance for a White Christmas:

The extended forecast starts to warm things up for the holiday week. Look for temperatures to jump to 40° on Monday. There are hints of precipitation chances moving in for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with temperatures potentially ranging into the mid to upper 40s heading into the holiday.