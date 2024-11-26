Brighter and colder Tuesday; messy Wednesday ahead | Nov. 26, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rain and snow make a return for the busy travel day on Wednesday.

This morning:

Clouds are still hanging tough for the overnight hours with much colder temperatures settling in across the state. Winds are a little gusty, sending our wind chills into the 20s early this morning.

Tuesday:

Look for clouds to decrease rapidly this morning, with clearing already taking place back into Illinois. Winds will also diminish through the day. Temperatures will be considerably cooler. Overall, it should be a nice, bright day with highs in the low to mid-40s this afternoon.

Tuesday night:

We’ll start this evening mostly clear, with a gradual increase in cloud cover late tonight into overnight. Lows will dip into the mid-30s.

Wednesday rain and snow:

We’ll begin the day on Wednesday cloudy but dry for the early morning hours. Precipitation will start to fill in by late morning/midday and into the afternoon. Precipitation will be light and could be a mixture of rain and snow at this point, but no accumulation is expected for the afternoon hours.

As we head into the evening and overnight hours of Wednesday, more widespread precipitation will be likely. South of Interstate 70 we will keep things mainly rain. North of I-70 we will likely see a transition to a mix of rain and snow or potentially all snow showers by late night into the overnight. Accumulation should be relatively light. Staying under 2 inches of snowfall and mainly confined to elevated and grassy areas.

Thanksgiving:

Thanksgiving morning will have the system exiting, so some light rain and snow showers will still be hanging around pre-daybreak. The rest of Thanksgiving looks to be pretty cloudy with colder temperatures, and the high is only topping out around 40°.

Arctic air returns this weekend:

Coldest air of the season will settle in for Black Friday and continue into the rest of the holiday weekend. Look for partly cloudy skies on Friday with highs only around 30 and an overnight low into the teens. A southern system moving through over the weekend could bring some snow showers along the Ohio River on Saturday. Most of the state should be dry, but much colder temperatures are settling in for the end of the weekend with highs in the 20s and overnight lows falling back to the teens.