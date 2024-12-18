Light rain Wednesday, Winter chill returns late week | Dec. 18, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Winter makes a return starting tonight.

This morning:

Rain showers have moved into the area this morning. For most of central Indiana, rain is relatively light. There are a few pockets of heavier showers south and southeast of the metro area. Meanwhile, temperatures do remain above freezing, keeping everything liquid this morning.

Wednesday:

Expect rain to continue as we had through at least the morning hours. Around the metro area we could receive up to a quarter of an inch of rainfall with higher amounts south and lighter amounts north of I-70.

There is also the possibility of a bit of a mixture of rain and snow from the Crawfordsville to Muncie line as we get into the mid-morning hours. No accumulation is expected.

Rain will come to an end this afternoon with cooling temperatures. Look for mostly cloudy skies and highs around 40, which is average for this time of year.

Wednesday night:

Mostly cloudy, quiet, and seasonably colder overnight with lows falling to the mid-20s.

Thursday:

Quiet conditions with cooler than normal temperatures are expected for Thursday. Highs will top out into the upper 30s. Look for clouds to start increasing again late Thursday afternoon into the evening ahead of our next system.

Snow chances Friday:

Scattered snow showers make a return with a clipper moving through the Midwest very early Friday morning. Some light snow is possible for the morning drive on Friday with possibly up to an inch of accumulation in northern counties of Central Indiana. Around the metro it does appear. We would likely see less than an inch of accumulation with snow showers on Friday.

Scattered snow showers. Look to continue as the system passes through Friday afternoon. We should start to wind things down as we get later into the afternoon hours. Meanwhile, sharply colder temperatures will follow the system. High will top out into the mid 30s on Friday.

Chilly weekend:

Quiet but colder conditions for the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will only top out around 30°, which is nearly 10° below average for this time of year.

Mild and wet next week?

The warming trend is still on tap as we head into the holiday week. Look for highs near 40 on Monday. Showers are likely and will return by Monday night at the earliest. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look warm and wet, with chances for rain on both days and highs into the low to mid-40s.