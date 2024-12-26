Mild temperatures, several rain chances over next few days | Dec. 26, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Light rain and clouds will continue across central Indiana through Sunday. Near-record warmth is possible this weekend.

This morning:

Light rain is continuing here early this morning. Some areas of fog have also developed in the northwestern portions of our state. Temperatures are hovering in the mid-40s across much of central Indiana.

Thursday:

Light rain will continue to taper off as we progress through the morning hours. Lots of clouds for the first half of the day with the possibility of some cracks in the clouds later this afternoon. Look for highs in the top out into the lower 50s later today.

Thursday night:

Clouds will be increasing again as we get through the overnight, but we should remain dry. Overnight Lows will fall to the mid 40s.

Friday:

Another system writing into the state for Friday will bring scattered rain showers to the area. Temperatures will also remain unseasonably mild, topping out into the mid-50s Friday afternoon.

This weekend:

Mild temperatures will continue heading into the weekend. Much of Saturday probably is dry with mostly cloudy skies. Also see near-record warmth Saturday with highs around 60°. Saturday’s record high is 65°.

Rain chances become a bit more likely Saturday night as an area of low pressure moves through the state. That will also bring scattered showers to the area on Sunday. High temperatures on Sunday will top out into the mid-50s.

Total rainfall estimates through the end of the weekend will likely range around a half an inch to 1 inch of rainfall for the southern half of the state.

Next week:

We should head into New Year’s week dry on Monday with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and highs around 50. Scattered showers will return to the forecast as a wound up system moves through on New Year’s Eve. Highs will top out in the mid 40s. We head into 2025 with colder temperatures as the pattern flips to start off the new year. Highs on Wednesday into the mid-30s.