Rain exits later today, mild temps continue into the weekend | Nov. 14, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will continue to run 5-10° above average through early next week.

This morning:

Scattered light showers continue to roll through Central Indiana in the morning under mostly cloudy skies as an area of low pressure is moving in from central Illinois.

Thursday:

Much of the morning will be cloudy with on-and-off light showers. Our rain chances will gradually diminish as we head into the early to mid-afternoon hours.

We will be left with mostly cloudy skies for much of the day and highs topping out into the mid 50s.

Thursday night:

A blanket of cloud cover will hang around for much of the evening and overnight, which should keep our temperatures in check. Lows will dip down to the mid 40s.

Friday:

Low cloud cover will hang around for much of our Friday, leaving us mostly cloudy for much of the day. Despite that, temperatures will still be about 3 to 6° above average for this time of year, topping out into the upper 50s around central Indiana.

This weekend:

A warming trend will move in for the weekend. Watch for some thick fog to develop early Saturday morning, but otherwise both days look to be pretty nice and bright with highs near 60° both Saturday and Sunday.

Extended forecast:

Temperatures will remain mild to open up the work week. For now, Monday looks dry with highs into the lower 60s. Higher precipitation chances return for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. We still look at trends of much colder temperatures by the middle and end of next week as a powerful cold front swings through the state Wednesday into Thursday. There are still some questions as to how cold we could get, but there is the possibility that we could have some light snow showers accompanying the cold by late next week.