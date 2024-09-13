Rain stays to the south, dry and warm weekend ahead | Sept. 13, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much of our area will miss out on beneficial rains from the remnants of Francine.

This morning:

Mostly cloudy skies and very mild temperatures across much of this state this morning. Some outer band showers from the remnants of Francine have moved into southern portions of our state this morning.

Friday:

Mostly cloudy skies will be the rule for much of the day today here in central Indiana. It appears that rain chances will stay to the south for the afternoon hours. That said, a stray shower or two cannot be ruled out around the metro area, but nothing of significance in terms of measurable rain for the day.

High temperatures will only hit the lower 80s thanks to the cloud cover overhead.

Friday night:

A stray shower or two in southern portions of the state are possible; otherwise, mostly cloudy skies early, and then we’ll see some of those clouds breaking up during the overnight hours. Temperatures will remain mild, falling to the mid-60s overnight.

Saturday:

Partly cloudy skies for much of the day on Saturday. Again, there could be a stray shower too in the far southwestern counties of the state, but here in the metro we are likely dry for the entire day. High temperatures will top out into the mid-80s.

Sunday:

Clouds continue to break up, leaving us with mostly sunny skies for our Sunday. Temperatures will be running above average to wrap up the weekend with highs into the mid-80s Sunday afternoon.

Extended forecast:

The quiet and dry weather pattern is sticking around for much of next week, which likely continues our drought conditions and will likely intensify the conditions as we go through the next several days.

Drought continues:

Much of our state now is considered to be in a moderate drought. Seven-day rainfall estimates have very little rain across the state over the next week. The 8- to 14-day outlook doesn’t look much better with some signals over most of our state of below-average precipitation through the end of the month.