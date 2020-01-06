The mild January temperature trend continues this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Enjoy mild temperatures and dry conditions for much of the week.



Monday night: After a mild day with above average temperatures expect another cold night. Skies will remain cloudy as temperatures fall below freezing overnight into Tuesday.



Tuesday: It will be sunny, breezy and dry Tuesday. We’ll see slightly warmer conditions Tuesday afternoon. Bundle up if you have plans Tuesday evening as much colder air sinks into to the state.



Wednesday: A weak disturbance will bring a brief cool down our way Wednesday. Expect temperatures in the low to mid 30s for much of the day Wednesday.

8 Day forecast: We’ll increase rain chances and temperatures to end the work week. A warm front will move across the state Thursday bringing rain back to the forecast Thursday evening. Showers are likely Friday as tempertaures warm to the upper 50s to low 60s. Showers will linger into the weekend as temperatures fall slightly.