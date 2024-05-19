Warm trends and late-week showers

TONIGHT

Expect mostly clear skies as the weekend concludes, with a gentle southwest wind of 5 to 7 mph. The temperature will settle into a comfortable low around 65°F, offering a serene end to your day.

TOMORROW

The week kicks off with a surge in temperatures as highs climb to a sweltering 88°F under sunny skies. A calm morning breeze will shift from the south-southwest, intensifying to 5 to 7 mph, keeping things lively as the heat sets in.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Partly cloudy conditions will persist, with a mild low near 67°F. The south wind will maintain a gentle pace at around 6 mph, ensuring a balmy night.

TUESDAY

Anticipate another scorching day with highs near 90°F under mostly sunny skies. A south-southwest breeze will blow at 6 to 11 mph, gusting up to 22 mph, as the day progresses.

TUESDAY NIGHT

A change comes with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. as clouds gather. The overnight low will be around 72°F, with gusts potentially reaching 23 mph from the south.

WEDNESDAY

A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms signals a shift in weather patterns, possibly bringing a thunderstorm post-2 p.m. High temperatures will slightly cool to a more comfortable 85°F, with south-southwest winds between 11 to 14 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms are more likely, with a 60% chance occurring mainly before 2 a.m. The night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 61°F, and southwest winds of 7 to 9 mph.

THURSDAY

The chance for showers lingers at 10%, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 78°F, accompanied by a west-northwest breeze of about 7 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy conditions continue with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Expect a cooler low around 58°F with north-northwest winds around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

FRIDAY

The day offers a 30% chance of showers amidst mostly sunny conditions, heating up to a high near 81°F, perfect for outdoor plans if the rain stays at bay.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Shower chances increase to 40%, under partly cloudy skies as temperatures dip to around 62°F, offering a mild end to the day.

8 DAY FORECASY

Looking ahead, the forecast suggests a mix of sun and clouds with occasional rain chances as we approach the weekend of the Indianapolis 500. Highs fluctuate around the upper 70s to low 80s, offering more seasonable warmth and manageable conditions for race enthusiasts and outdoor activities.