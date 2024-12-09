AM showers exit, mild Monday | Dec. 9, 2024

42°
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana has experienced soggy conditions Sunday night and early Monday morning. AM showers will dissipate over the coming hours.

TODAY: Showers will be in the process of exiting by mid-morning. Cloudy skies still linger for the afternoon. High temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies remain with some patchy fog. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s, however, these will likely not be our official lows for the day. Official low temperatures for Tuesday will likely happen prior to midnight Wednesday.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies. Isolated chance of a few sprinkles mainly in eastern Indiana. High temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Flurries will be possible on Wednesday as cold air briefly builds back in. Temperatures will then bound back as another system brings in a likely chance of precipitation Friday night into Saturday.

