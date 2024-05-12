Search
Beautiful Mother’s Day, rain returns late Monday

Ryan’s 6 AM forecast 5/12

by: Ryan Morse
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our fantastic weekend continues. Temperatures will be checking in above our average on this beautiful Mother’s Day in Indiana.

TODAY: A near-perfect May day across our area! Mostly sunny skies for the entire Mother’s Day. High temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies remain in place. There could be another small chance of seeing the northern lights on the low horizon. We will see how the ongoing solar storm holds up Sunday. Low temperatures in the upper 50s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies to start. Scattered showers and storms move in for the evening. Rain will then become more widespread overnight. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Showers will be likely Monday night into Tuesday. This entire forecast will feature daily high temperatures in the 70s. A weak system will bring a small chance of rain Thursday night into Friday. Next weekend is looking like another decent stretch.

