Cold rain Wednesday with snow potential; latest on Thanksgiving forecast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are tracking our next system for Wednesday that will feature rain and the potential for some snow.

This system will ultimately send us into a temperature tailspin starting Friday and carrying into this weekend with an arctic blast ahead.

Tuesday night: Clouds will build back into our area after having a mostly sunny day. Lows look to bottom out in the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday: We will transition towards our next weather system on Wednesday. Now, we look to start the day dry due to lack of moisture. It will take a few hours for the atmosphere to be saturated before we see steady rain form by the early-mid afternoon hours.

Rain continues into the nighttime hours with some heavier bands of precip at times. There is also the potential for snow to mix in Wednesday night into early Thursday morning somewhere in central Indiana. If snow holds around long enough, a light accumulation with some slushy roads could take place.

Trends for this activity have been shifting a little more south. We’ll have to also watch how the temperatures progress Wednesday night in relation to the snow potential.

Highs will top out in the low to mid 40s.

Thanksgiving Day: Lingering rain/snow showers are possible in the first few hours of Thursday. We’ll ultimately dry out after sunrise, and some sunshine will sneak back into the area by the afternoon hours. Highs are going to top out in the low 40s.

7-Day Forecast: After Thanksgiving Day, a bigger blast of arctic air is set to rush down into our state starting on Black Friday. We’re talking the coldest air this season in which high temperatures won’t get out of the 30s in some spots Friday and this weekend. Low temperatures are also going to be bitter with numbers falling into the teens. The start to December on Sunday and into early next week will be quite frigid.