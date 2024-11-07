Cruising with the 60s and timing out our next rain chance | Nov. 7, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures are shaping up to remain above normal with our next rain chance looming this weekend.

Thursday night: We’re in for a chilly and mostly clear night. Patchy fog is expected to develop overnight with locally dense fog possible. Lows will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday: A solid weather day is in store for central Indiana to end the workweek. We’ll get to enjoy lots of sunshine with temperatures expected to be slightly above normal. Highs are going to make their way into the low 60s.

Saturday: Sunshine will gradually fade out throughout Saturday as our next weather system slowly moves in. Despite much more cloudiness by the afternoon hours, highs will scoot into the low 60s.

Then, we’ll see scattered to numerous showers travel into the state Saturday evening and night once dry air fully erodes. Some rumbles of thunder are also possible.

7-Day Forecast: The first half of Sunday will feature a continuation of showers pushing through the state. Dry air looks to win out by early to mid Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures will remain above normal through at least midweek next week with the potential for a stronger system around that timeframe.