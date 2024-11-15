Dreary Friday, sun returns this weekend | Nov 15, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lots of clouds to start off the day today along with a little bit of light mist and drizzle. We will see better weather heading this way for the weekend .

TODAY: Dreary throughout the day today and pockets of drizzle and mist early this morning. Mostly cloudy conditions through much of the day today with high temperatures climbing into the low and middle 50s. Temperatures will be a couple of degrees above normal for this time of the year. We may see the clouds break up a little bit late in the day but it looks like we may not see too much in the way of sunshine at all .

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening hours tonight with a little bit of patchy fog developing overnight. Zone forecast tonight for those high school football games will be dry with temperatures in the lower 50s. If you are heading to the Pacers game downtown Indianapolis it will be dry with mostly cloudy conditions.

SUNNY WEEKEND

SATURDAY: A little bit of patchy fog possible early on your Saturday morning. Otherwise we will see some sunshine heading into the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the upper ’50s and lower 60s. You are heading to the football game up in West Lafayette It will be dry or all the way up in South bend it will be dry as well.

SUNDAY: On Sunday we’ll look for a partly cloudy sky with dry conditions high temperatures climb a little bit warmer into the lower 60s .

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: If you do have any outdoor activities that you need to get done definitely good weather this weekend to do it. We are going to look for a pattern change heading into the new work week. On Monday we’ll look for a chance for some showers and that rain will continue throughout the middle part of the work week. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s on Monday and Tuesday .

We’re going to see a pattern change and it’s going to turn windy Wednesday and Thursday also much colder with temperatures into the upper 40s for highs on Thursday.