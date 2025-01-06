Frigid temperatures this week, another snow chance by Friday | Jan. 6, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We have winded down our biggest snowstorm in central Indiana in a couple of year. The official totals are listed below:

List of all available totals can be found here: partnerservices.nws.noaa.gov/products/26b5a0ac70b8a4ce82b05886efb07ab8

Now, our attention turns to a very cold week with potential for some subzero low temperatures. A late week snow chance looks to also emerge in this forecast.

Monday night: Some flurries are possible tonight as temperatures drop into the teens.

Tuesday: A fully dry day with no precip is expected on Tuesday, but it will remain cold under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Be aware as well of slick spots while traveling. Highs look to rise into the upper 20s. Although winds will only be light, it will factor in a wind chill of the upper teens to low 20s.

By Tuesday night, some locations may have actual air temperatures fall below zero.

Wednesday: We’re even colder on Wednesday as temperatures will struggle a lot throughout the day. Feels like temperatures are set to be subzero for some locations to start the day. Highs look to only top out in the upper teens to low 20s.

By Wednesday night, some locations may once again have actual air temperatures fall below zero.

7-Day Forecast: This forecast stays cold into this weekend with returning snow chances Friday. There is a lot of uncertainty with system track and evolution, but there is potential for minor snow accumulation.