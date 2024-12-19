Gray and chilly, snow arrives Friday | Dec 19, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Lots of clouds to start off your Thursday morning. Dry today but snow showers may produce some slick conditions heading into your Friday.

TODAY: temperatures starting out into the upper twenties near 30 this morning. Overcast conditions will continue for the first part of the day, some sunshine maybe peeking out at times throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper thirties right around 40 which is near normal for this time of the year.

TONIGHT: Lots of clouds expected overnight tonight. We will also see the chance for a little light precipitation, a few rain showers possible in Indianapolis and some scattered snow showers possible overnight. Any rain will definitely change over to some scattered snow showers overnight with low temperatures near 32.

FRIDAY: A quick moving clipper system will move across the Great Lakes and into Indiana on Friday. We will see the possibility of a few slick conditions early on Friday morning as scattered snow showers will be possible. Look for lots of clouds during the day on Friday it will also be breezy. Winds may be picking up and could gust at 20 to 25 mph. Snow showers will continue to be scattered later in the afternoon and may create some slick conditions for the evening commute as well. Snow does come to an end later in the evening hours. High temperatures on Friday will climb into the mid-30s.

If you are heading up to South Bend to watch the Notre Dame and IU game, be prepared for cold conditions. Temperatures at kickoff will be into the upper 20s and there is a chance we could see a few lake effect snow showers in northern Indiana.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: colder air does arrive for the weekend. We will see dry conditions both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will climb right around the freezing mark which is below normal for this time of the year. If you are heading to the colts game chili conditions will be likely for early Sunday morning. It will be dry at kickoff .

Pattern change arrives heading into next week and it will be a warmer one. Look for partly cloudy skies with a chance for some rain late Monday. Highs climb near 40° on Monday. Scattered showers will be possible on Tuesday and stretching into Christmas Day as well with highs into the low and middle 40s.