Hot again Wednesday with storm potential

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tuesday was officially Indianapolis’ hottest day of 2024 with a high temperature of 94 degrees.

Areas elsewhere across the state also felt the brunt of the heat.

Expect this hot pattern to march on through the next couple of days with rain and storm chances increasing. Eventually, we’ll move toward a much more comfortable slate of weather.

Tuesday night: We could be in for another record warm night tonight. Lows will only fall into the mid 70s. Indy’s record warm low for tonight is 74 from 2013.

There is also a low chance for showers and storms mainly in northern Indiana overnight tonight. A low risk for strong to severe storms is even in place if stuff really gets going with damaging wind the primary concern.

Wednesday: Another yucky hot day will be upon us for Wednesday. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings have been extended to include Wednesday afternoon and evening. Highs look to surge into the low to mid 90s with triple digit heat index values back on deck.

In association with the heat and high humidity, we’ll also track shower and storm potential Wednesday afternoon and night. Most models seem to generate activity for the aforementioned timeframe tomorrow with some torrential rainfall and the possibility for isolated stronger storms.

A low risk for strong to severe storms is in place for mainly Wednesday afternoon and evening with damaging wind the main threat. Due to this activity set to be more on the slower side, some localized flooding could occur.

Thursday: The heat and miserably humidity roll on through Thursday with a low chance for spotty showers and storms. Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s.

7-Day Forecast: A more organized system will swing in by Friday into Saturday with additional showers and storms. This system will lead way to cooler air for Labor Day weekend with highs in the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. The muggy meter won’t completely drop into comfortable territory until the back half of Sunday. Labor Day is looking fantastic with highs in the 70s.