Increasing clouds Sunday, multiple chances of rain to watch | Nov. 3, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After falling back last night, we have new sunrise/sunset times this Sunday. Spotty showers can’t be ruled out later today, but a better chance is on the way for Election Day.

TODAY: Sunny start. Clouds will increase throughout the day. Spotty sprinkles to light showers are possible later this evening. High temperatures in the lower 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with spotty light showers possible early. Those going to Taylor Swift Night 3 may have to dodge some of these showers. The temperatures leaving tonight’s concert will be much warmer than on previous nights. Low temperatures in the low 60s.

TOMORROW: Spotty showers mainly in western Indiana. High temperatures in the low to mid-70s which is well above average for this time of year.

7-DAY FORECAST: Rain is likely for Tuesday as a cold front crosses the state. Rumbles of thunder are also on the table for Election Day. Sunny skies will return mid to late week as high temperatures fall back to the low to mid-60s.