Mild and rainy at times for the final weekend of this year, colder next week | Dec. 27, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re still on track for a mild final weekend of 2024 with rainy conditions at times.

Friday night: Expect a mild and cloudy night with potential for scattered drizzle to light rain. Temperatures will hold steady in the 50s with breezy winds hanging around until late tonight.

Saturday: A very mild day is expected for Saturday as we track a stronger system to slide in late in the day. First, we cannot rule out spotty drizzle through mainly the morning hours. Then, widespread rain slides in late Saturday night.

Temperatures will not be too far off from record territory. The record high in Indy for Saturday, Dec 28th, is 65 from 1984. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday: We’re talking a rainy day at times on Sunday with potential for heavier rainfall.

Highs are expected to be a little cooler as breezy winds set up out of the northwest. We look to rise into the low to mid 50s.

7-Day Forecast: Colder air is set to make a return as we head into 2025 next Wednesday. Before that, we’ll deal with the chance for more rain and above average temperatures on New Year’s Eve. Once colder air sinks into the state through the back half of next week, we could have a chance for some snow materialize.