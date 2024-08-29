One more sweltering hot day, rain and storms with cooler air to follow | Aug. 29, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We now have a streak of six 90 degree days here in Indy, and thankfully the pattern is set to turn more cooler and comfortable going into September.

Before we get to that pleasant reward of weather, we’ll track more chances for showers and storms.

Thursday night: A few stray showers and storms remain possible until the nighttime hours tonight. We can’t rule out some heavy downpours with this activity as well. Lows look to fall into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday: We’re going to have to gut it out one more time this week with the 90 degree heat and yucky humidity levels. If Indy hits 90 tomorrow, which is pretty much guaranteed, we would have our longest 90 degree streak in place since July 2020. Some spots in Indiana could also receive heat advisories tomorrow.

Now, as we deal with a sweltering Friday, we are going to watch to our west for a slow moving cold front. This front will bring a much needed refreshing change to this forecast, but it will take a couple of days for us to fully transition back to comfortable weather. As far as action with the front goes, scattered showers and storms will be possible Friday afternoon and night.

There is a very low risk for strong to severe storms for Friday night with damaging wind and hail being the main concern.

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms will persist into Saturday with activity slowly shifting to the southeast throughout the day.

Highs will be a bit cooler than in recent days with numbers in the low 80s. However, it will still be quite humid.

7-Day Forecast: Although Sunday will be a warmer day with highs in the mid 80s, our muggy meter will finally begin to drop as we start September. Labor Day is when we really get back to feeling pleasant with highs only in the mid to upper 70s.