Partly cloudy Saturday, chance at first frost next week | Oct. 12, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures remain warm this Saturday before big adjustments to our weather pattern which could include our first frost next week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies will open up the weekend. High temperatures will be above average and near 80 degrees.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies remain. Isolated chance of a shower mainly north, however, the overwhelming majority of us will be dry. This small shower chance is for the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the low 60s.

TOMORROW: A cold front swings completely through our area Sunday morning. Skies will be mostly sunny for the afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Cooler air rushes in! High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will struggle to make it to 60 degrees. Multiple overnight lows next week will be in the 30s. Our first frost of the fall season is on the table depending on location. Indianapolis has an average first frost date of October 17.