Rain likely Sunday night | Dec. 8, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Skies are once again quiet waking up on Sunday. Rain will become likely for Sunday night.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High temperatures in the low to mid-50s which will be above average after a prolonged cold stretch.

TONIGHT: On/off showers are likely. The first areas to see rain will be in southwestern Indiana and then filling in for the rest of state as the night goes on. Low temperatures in the mid-40s.

TOMORROW: Showers are still likely in the early morning and morning hours. Rain chances will back off for the afternoon as a cold front eventually swings through late Monday into Monday night. High temperatures in the low 50s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Tuesday’s high temperatures will likely be reached at midnight as our cooler air starts to build in again. There is a smaller chance of seeing rain on Tuesday and a few flurries on Wednesday. Wednesday night will have overnight lows in the teens before a gradual warmup into the weekend.