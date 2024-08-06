Scattered rain chance Tuesday night; heat breaks away Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After having to deal with tiring heat and humidity the past few days, central Indiana will be gifted with cooler air the rest of this week.

However, it will take a little bit longer before the muggy meter drops back into the comfortable level.

First though, we’ll have to monitor rain and storm chances for Tuesday night, which is our transition toward the cooler air ahead.

Tuesday night: A slow-moving front will generate isolated to scattered showers and storms.

There remains a low risk for strong to severe storms with wind and hail as the main concerns.

Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday: A few showers may linger through the morning and afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll start the day mostly cloudy before we turn partly cloudy through the afternoon hours. Highs are expected to be a lot cooler with a breeze out of the north. We look to only top out in the upper 70s, but humidity values will remain elevated.

Thursday: The return of widespread sunshine is ahead with warmer temperatures on deck. Highs will rise into the mid 80s, and the muggy meter will stay in the uncomfortable range.

7-Day Forecast: Plenty of sunshine persists for the remainder of the workweek and into this weekend. Humidity levels will eventually drop into comfortable territory by Friday. Highs look to settle into the upper 70s Saturday before we quickly bounce back into the 80s Sunday.