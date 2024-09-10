Short stint of heat to lead way toward potential for beneficial rain | Sep. 10, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re set to undergo forecast changes starting Wednesday with near 90 degree heat on the way.

Then, we’ll continue monitoring Francine as it could help bring some much needed rain locally.

Tuesday night: Another night in the 50s with quiet conditions will be on tap. Skies look to remain mostly clear as well.

Wednesday: A more toasty day is ahead for our area with more abundant sunshine. Highs look to push into the upper 80s with some spots in southern Indiana hitting 90. Despite a hotter day expected for Wednesday, dew point values will remain well below the discomfort line as dry air continues to sit over us.

Thursday: Wednesday’s temperatures will rinse and repeat for Thursday across most of the state. The only exception will be for areas in southern Indiana due to the outer clouds/bands of Francine arriving earlier in the day for those folks.

Overall, we’re talking a mainly dry day for central Indiana with increasing cloud cover in the afternoon/evening hours.

7-Day Forecast: Friday is when showers really try to scoot into central Indiana as Francine begins to slow down a lot. There will be a couple of things that attempt to work against us with getting rain Friday and Saturday:



1.) It will be tough for this dry air to be fully overtaken by the incoming moisture from Francine.

2.) Area of high pressure to our north may cause this system to not get as far north as currently indicated.

Nonetheless, the best chance for up to one inch of rain or more is in southern Indiana. This forecast is quite tricky with these uncertainties in play. We will also contend with cooler, but more humid, conditions this weekend. Highs are going to fall into the upper 70s to low 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Dry conditions roll back into the forecast heading into early next week.