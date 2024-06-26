Showers and storms around Wednesday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An active stretch continues in Indiana. Showers and storms will be around Wednesday afternoon with a marginal (1/5) risk of severe storms for the state.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies will likely linger through much of today. Scattered light showers and storms are possible this morning into midday from a system losing its strength. This afternoon and evening a marginal (1/5) risk is in place for strong storms that could develop in this timeframe along a front. Damaging wind will once again be the primary threat. High temperatures in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Rain will exit. Clouds decrease throughout the night. Patchy fog may also decrease through the early morning hours in isolated spots. Low temperatures in the low 60s.

TOMORROW: Gorgeous weather moves in Thursday. Indiana will have plenty of sunshine along with comfortable air. High temperatures in the low 80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Our next system will be on the way for Saturday. Ahead of this system, clouds may increase late Friday. July begins next week and central Indiana will be making a run at 90 degrees once again early to mid-week.